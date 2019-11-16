ROLLING COVERAGE: What you need to know about the fires

AS CATASTROPHIC fire conditions continue across the state, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services continue to battle fires on multiple fronts.

And, as exhausted crews from the Gold Coast to Cape York battle fatigue, there's no sign of respite as conditions look set to worsen on Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to reach up to 36C in the southeast today and the Bureau of Meteorology has warned a wind change from northerly to south-westerley, coupled with a south-easterley surge moving through the south coast, will hamper conditions on the ground.

And the wind change is expected to bring a smoke haze in the southeast today.

