Get skateboard ready for KOTM

THE 40th Pomona King of the Mountain Festival is fast approaching and Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow encourages children and families to get involved in a skate competition and family fun run.

A popular day for many, this year is full of events on Sunday, July 22 from 7am-5pm.

Cr Glasgow has supported the LiveLife Pharmacy Skate Park Competition in the past and says it is a great event for the hinterland.

"The kids obviously love the skating,” he said.

"The Boardstore does a demo on the day and do tricks and flips.

"Then they have the actual competition and the kids get crowned and have a skater of the day.”

Entry for the event is $5 and the competition will be held from 12-2pm.

A prize pool with more than $500 worth of skate products is on offer for the young kings or queens of the skatepark.

"Mums and dads, it's a family thing, they come out there they watch it and then they can go an enjoy the festival afterwards,” Cr Glasgow said.

"It's a really good community event, the skate competition is just one part of it that brings everyone together.”

In conjunction with this, Cr Glasgow is also encouraging people to register for the Nestle 3km Family Fun Run.

Registrations open at 8am with the race kicking off at 9am at the Memorial Avenue start/finish line.

Entry prices are $5 for children under 16, $10 for adults and $20 for a family up to five people.

All money raised will go to the Cooroy-Pomona Lions Club.

"That money will be spread through the community at local schools and clubs,” Cr Glasgow said.

This year the festival is celebrating 40 years and the day will include market stalls, rides, Side Show Alley, an animal farm and car displays, Pomona Bowls Club masters fours competition and the Pomona Fire Station open day.

The main event, the Bendigo Bank International Mountain Challenge, begins at 2.30pm where the best will tackle the 4.2 kilometre course.

Information and registration for events can be found at www.kingofthemountain.com.au.