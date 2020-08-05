‘Get stuffed’: Coast hits back at anti-mask tirade

Anti-mask campaigners might have to forget about the Sunshine Coast if they’re looking for a sympathetic voice, after residents slammed the bizarre tactics from “Karen from Bunnings”.

Victorian woman Lizzy Rose — who has claimed COVID-19 is an “evil global agenda” — livestreamed herself advising people what to do if they didn’t want to wear a face mask in public.

“When somebody says ‘why aren’t you wearing a mask’, all you have to say first is ‘I can’t wear one, I have breathing issues’ or ‘I can’t wear one due to my medical health situation or my mental health’,” she’s recorded saying.

“That’ it. You don’t have to make it a big story OK?”

Lizzy Rose has gone viral for her tirades against face masks. Photo: Instagram @lizzyroseoracle

Her video has been slammed across the country after her original outburst at a Bunnings manager last month.

Sunshine Coast Daily readers have fiercely defended the use of face masks on a number of occasions, including when homegrown singer Ziggy Alberts came under fire for claiming enforcing face masks denied human rights.

But the latest episode from Lizzy Rose has pushed some residents over the edge.

“(Forty per cent) lung function, respiratory lung operation six weeks ago. Hard to breathe with mask on, but I will continue to wear it …” one resident said.

“So get stuffed, Karen. You deniers are the ones who can’t be trusted.”

“Needs to be banned from Facebook and fined for spreading outright lies,” another reader said.

Ms Rose’s comments came as the World Health Organisation issued a sobering warning that there may never be a coronavirus vaccine that worked properly.

Several businesses have also urged shoppers to wear face masks when visiting the stores, with Bunnings and Kmart among those to strongly encourage the safety measure in southern states.

From Saturday at 1am, Queensland’s borders will close to NSW and the ACT after recent COVID-19 outbreaks and travellers lying on their border passes.

Queensland now has 11 active cases of the virus.