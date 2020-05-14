Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Help your kids prepare for the annual NAPLAN tests, which have been postponed until next year due to coronavirus. Simply download these test preparation sheets.
Help your kids prepare for the annual NAPLAN tests, which have been postponed until next year due to coronavirus. Simply download these test preparation sheets.
Education

FREE FOR KIDS: Get your kids NAPLAN ready with these tests

by Staff writers
14th May 2020 6:00 PM

Students across Australia should have been sitting their NAPLAN tests this week.

The annual benchmark tests were cancelled for the first time since they began in 2008, with education ministers saying they did not want to place extra stress on schools already dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and home learning.

The national tests are sat by students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 - covering language, reading, writing and numeracy.

They will resume next year.

But that does not mean parents have to wait to check how their children are tracking.

These NAPLAN-style mathematics tests are provided free by educational workbook publisher Excel as a useful resource for children learning remotely.

Students can tests themselves with these test preparation sheets. Simply download and print them.

Originally published as Get your kids NAPLAN ready with these simple tests

education naplan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drive-through flu shot, telehealth as GPs deal with pandemic

        premium_icon Drive-through flu shot, telehealth as GPs deal with pandemic

        Health A Noosa GP is administering flu shots at a drive through service to keep locals protected during virus times, but warns not to neglect your everyday health.

        One fine dining restaurant ready to stir the pot

        premium_icon One fine dining restaurant ready to stir the pot

        News How being flexible saved this iconic Hastings St restaurant now ready to open their...

        Childhood sexual abuse victim finally speaks out

        premium_icon Childhood sexual abuse victim finally speaks out

        News It wasn’t until Nina Stanyer put pen to paper that she really felt confident to...