Get your popcorn ready, NIFF is here

FILM EXCITMENT: NIFF president Holly Pittman and Bendigo Bank's Kerri Wright are ready for the fun to begin on October 25. contributed

THE blue carpet is rolled out, popcorn ready to be popped and champagne on ice as special guests get ready for the opening night of Noosa International Film Festival tonight.

While events kicked of yesterday, festival-goers can expect a jam-packed schedule with plenty on offer from today until Sunday if they are looking for something to do over the weekend.

One of the weekend's most popular events is the short film session with a big line up on teh show reel.

Festival president Holly Pittman said tickets are selling fast and to get in before they are gone.

"We have a whole weekend of short films to see, seven screenings in fact to choose from,” Ms Pittman said.

"We're encouraging filmgoers to make a day of it at The J.”

NIFF will present four screenings at The J Theatre from 10am-5:30pm tomorrow, October 27.

"Between film sessions you can enjoy the festive vibe with local music and entertainment, food vendors and The J Bar. Each film session is different so why not try them all,” Ms Pittman said.

Throughout the day people will have the chance to view a variety of genres and each film has its own story to tell.

The first session is dedicated to filmgoers who love to be thrilled and chilled. Wake In Fright is the theme featuring eight short films said to have audiences sitting on the edge of their seat.

Session two is dedicated to Women and Film with eight featured shorts made by women or about women while session three will delight those with a sense of fun, with subjects as diverse as action hero transformations, love and revenge, living with a guilty conscience and real-life inspirations in Stories We Tell.

Rounding out Saturday's screenings is Based on a True Story, a collection of shorts celebrating interesting locals, inventors, prime ministers, and artists.

Saturday's program finishes with the NIFF Short Film Awards Show.

"This special event celebrates the 60 plus filmmakers in competition and is the best place to watch all 10 of the winning films of this year's festival,” Ms Pittman said.

"We're honoured to have founding patron, John Seale join us to present the filmmaker awards.

"John is a legend in the filmmaking industry, being a multi-Academy Award nominated cinematographer and winning an Oscar for his work on The English Patient.”

NIFF runs from 25-28 October across Noosa and Eumundi. For tickets visit www.niff.com.au.