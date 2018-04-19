Get your song heard - and win $1000

ABOUT 10 years ago, local community radio station Noosa FM held contests for budding singers and songwriters to compete for much sought-after airplay at the station.

Now, with the station's 21st birthday just around the corner on June 2, Noosa FM has revived the popular contest, and is again inviting today's - and yesterday's - talent to again take up the challenge to be heard on Noosa FM.

But this time, the finalists will also get the chance to play live in a play-off at a special finals event at The J - and the winner will receive a $1000 cash prize, with the runner-up getting $500 and third place picking up $300.

"The theme is 21 summers, as it's 21 years since the station opened,” station president Sibylle Reisch said.

"It's our first contest in many years - but now everything's digital, it makes it much easier to send recorded material in. You can do it by email.”

Ms Reisch said all entries would be broadcast, "and a four-person panel from Noosa FM would pre-judge on the finalist entries, who will then play live at The J, in front of an audience”.

"There are conditions,” she said.

"Entries must have a summer theme; they must be original material; they must not have been previously published; they should be five minutes or less in length; and they must be sent in by May 10.

"Other than these, the competition is open to all ages, soloists, duos, bands, professional or amateur.

"The public will ultimately judge the winner at The J,” Ms Reisch said.

Entry forms are available at the station's office at The J building, 60 Noosa Drive and more information about how to enter can be found at www.noosafm.org or call 5447 2233 or visit Facebook.