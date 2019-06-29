Get your star power on air

IT'S competition time again at Noosa's own community radio station, Noosa FM.

And you can become an overnight sensation, with the right sound and style.

The station is following on from its successful "21 Summers” initiative last year by again offering listeners a chance to get their own songs and recordings on the airwaves.

This year, the theme is Easy Living, Noosa Style under the 21 Summers banner, where would-be stars can send in their recordings in a bid to win the competition's $1000 cash first prize, $500 for the runner-up and $300 for third place.

"The competition is on again, and open to anybody, of any age,” station president Sibylle Reisch said.

"Last year the youngest contestant was age 11, and the oldest was in their 70s.

"All contestants did very well. We had more than 50 submissions, with only three unsuitable for broadcast; the rest went to air.”

They have now been uploaded to a national database and into Noosa FM library system - with this year's successful entries.

"Every song played got the same exposure -but the earlier (the entry) the better,” Ms Reisch said.

"We've got a few already.”

She said the songs would start to go to air from July 8, "and the entry cut-off is midnight on July 24”.

As with last year, the entries must be original material; they must not have been previously published; they should be five minutes or less in length, in MP3 format.

The Easy Living Noosa Style theme should flavour the song entries for eligibility.

A station in-house judging panel will provide 75 per cent of the weighting on choosing finalists "but the other 25 would be based on public response via email”.

"They will be uploaded to Soundcloud and (our) station website,” Ms Reisch said.

The station is also kicking off another initiative: the Early Turkey.

"This is an opportunity to become a community subscriber promoting the station,” Ms Reisch said.

"And we have a drawing competition on Facebook regarding naming a mascot turkey (with prizes).

"And we are calling for drawings, where the winner will get $50 and a T-shirt.

"The drawing could be a turkey on a beach, with sunglasses, whatever.”

The song competition is open to all ages, soloists, duos, bands, professional or amateur.

Entry forms are at the station's office at 60 Noosa Drive or go to www.noosafm. org or phone 5447 2233 or visit Facebook.