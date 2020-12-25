Get your Xmas feast, muddies on the move: Scott Hillier

Craig Tomkinson with a solid mud crab from Lake Cootharabah on the Sunshine Coast.

Conditions

Looks like keen fishos will have to hit the rivers and creeks for most of the Christmas weekend, although Monday is looking okay for the boaties to head offshore.

Be sure to keep an eye on the latest forecast. Tides are building nicely with the full moon on the way. The rivers are running a bit of freshwater, making fishing a little tough.

Species worth chasing

I would definitely throw a couple of crab pots in the middle reaches as the muddies have been on the move and are ideal to eat over Christmas.

Flathead are still being caught on soft plastics and trolled hard bodies during the run out tide, with some thumping whiting taking yabbies and worms in the rivers.

The open beaches are also producing a few fish on live worms with some dart mixed in with them.

PIC OF THE WEEK: Young Monique Bryant was all smiles when she caught this little bream off her Poppys pontoon on prawn. Picture: Scott Hillier

Spots worth a shot

Bli Bli Reaches of the Maroochy, the mid reaches of the Noosa, and Pumicestone Passage.

Message

A huge safe and merry Christmas to everyone. Remember the boat ramps and waterways will be busy so be sure to be patient. I hope you can bend a few rods.