Getting into character

IT WAS a celebration of books and a carnival of colour at St Teresa's Catholic College during Book Week last term.

St Teresa's staff and students were excited to get involved in the annual, nationwide festivities.

Principal David McInnes said for the school community, Book Week highlighted the importance of literature and reading.

"It was a great week celebrating all things reading and learning,” he said.

"The colour, excitement and enjoyment all added to the significance of the celebration.”

This year's theme was Find Your Treasure and the library was devoted to displays incorporating treasure maps and a real-life pirate ship, and offered students opportunities to join in treasure hunts and other fun games and activities.

The week was also full of competitions and quizzes and a visit from Sunshine Coast author Pat Flynn.

St Teresa's staff got into the Book Week spirit. Contributed

As usual, the celebrations concluded with the annual Book Week parade, with hundreds of staff and students dressed as their favourite book characters.

Characters from a range of books were represented, with creativity usually being the winning ingredient.

Two of the most creative interpretations were a 'golden ticket' from a Roald Dahl classic and Peter Pan's shadow.

Year 12 student Moran Pettit-Granger dressed as a 'golden ticket'. Contributed

Communications officer Margit Cruice said it was fantastic to see how the power of books, and book characters, stood the test of time.

"In a world where technology appears to be taking over, it's wonderful to see such high participation by the students,”

Another college tradition is the Extreme Reading photo competition, which saw some imaginative entries from the different house groups. Each class was challenged to submit a photo where the students and the teachers were reading in an extreme environment. Clever Photoshop skills helped.

One of the winning photos had students reading on a pirate ship to fit with the theme.

Meanwhile, at Noosa District State High School the week's activities culminated in a dress-up day on the Friday, when students and teachers donned book character outfits.

Prizes were awarded to the best dressed in a lunch time fashion parade held in the school library.

Fun dress-ups for Noosa District High students and teachers marking Book Week.

Much loved books including The Cat in the Hat, Alice in Wonderland, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Little Red Riding Hood, Star Wars and Mary Poppins as well as Karl Marx's The Communist Manifesto had characters represented in the fashion parade.

Many students and staff went to great lengths to ensure their costumes were true to their character.