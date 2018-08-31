Getting sweaty for great cause

WORKOUT: Early morning F45 fans worked up a sweat in their flannelettes to help Aussie farmers.

IT WAS a mighty strong effort on Saturday as members and trainers at F45 Noosa got into the Aussie spirit for an outback themed workout.

Across the morning, people worked up a sweat to the live music of local Mick Lindsay as they made their way through a tough 27-station circuit, twice.

For F45 Noosa owners Brett Roche and Jacquie Hollings it was a way of doing their bit to help ease the ongoing drought crisis.

"We thought we would come on board,” Ms Hollings said.

Over recent weeks, about 80 F45 studios across Australia have got behind the #fiverforafarmer cause. Noosa was no different.

Local musician Mick Lindsay performed live music during each class. Contributed

"We got Mick Lindsay in who is actually touring at the moment,” Ms Hollings said.

"We thought we would put on some live music, a bit country-fried and get dressed up and try and raise just a little bit of money to put towards the Queensland farmers that are all going through a tough time.

"This Saturday we did an outback Hollywood so we asked all our members to dress up in their country best and donate $5 before the class started.”

Members turned up in their flannelettes, hats, bandanas and braids and some brought along the odd rake or hobby horse.

Even between stations a few were spotted doing the dosey-doe.

Member and trainers at F45 Noosa got into the outback spirit on Saturday with a themed morning of classes raising money for drought appeal. Even children came along and watched. Contributed

"At Noosa we raised about $185 on Saturday,” Mr Roche said.

The pair also own F45 Coolum.

"Our two studios have done a few extra things,” Mr Roche said.

"We've been doing funky sock Friday every Friday and the last two Friday's we raised $170 through gold coin donations,” Ms Hollings said.

"We are super excited and we are going to match whatever we raise and buy some IGA vouchers.”

"We have raised quite a bit of cash and all up there will be about $800 worth of vouchers that we are going to donate,” Mr Roche added.

Trainers Abbie Slavin and Corey Tonge with one of their members. Contributed

The studio have also been part of Kings Removals farmer donation drive.

"We know every bit helps,” Ms Hollings said.

Meanwhile, donations from around the Noosa region and beyond will next week be loaded onto a convoy of trucks bound for Aussie farmers in need.

Kings Removals set up the Facebook page "Help our Qld Farmers” which soon had businesses from across the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay region collecting items to help ease the situation.

On Wednesday, two palettes of toilet paper was donated by Queensland Tissue Products to be sent to Charleville.

Ten palates of supplies were donated to Kings Removals to be sent to farmers in need. Caitlin Zerafa

King Removals owner Casey Langton said as a removal company they had the means to help.

"We took it amongst ourselves to do a donation drive and here we are,” she said.

"We are going to need, I think, four trucks to go out there.”

"It's all heading out to a charity called Aussie Helpers.”

All collective donations will be put on palettes and loaded onto trucks next week at the National Storage site in Coolum.

"It's heart-warming, it's humbling. Everybody has got behind it and given what they can and helped where they can,” Ms Langton said.

F45 Noosa and Coolum were involved with the drive, with one member the force behind Wednesday's donation.

"A few of our members have really got behind it, donating all sorts of different cleaning, household products and toiletries,” Mr Roche said.