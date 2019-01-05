Freak backs away from threat to The Rock

The Rock is no slacker in the weight room.

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo had already taken one shot at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the week and on Saturday (AEST) he came back for more before realising the error of his ways.

After witnessing the WWE icon's new personal best in the weights room, the Milwaukee Bucks NBA star and teammate Pat Connaughton raised the bar and issued a challenge for The Rock to come and lift with them in the Bucks' so-called Iron Paradise.

The 24-year-old known as the Greek Freak doesn't just think he can match Johnson in the gym, initially claiming he had the Hollywood star's measure in the wrestling ring too.

"I definitely smell what The Rock is cooking. I'm a big fan," Antetokounmpo told reporters.

"I'd kill him," he added when quizzed about how he'd go squaring off against the WWE legend.

But Antetokounmpo quickly backtracked as his genuine fear for what would happen if actually confronted with the 118kg wall of muscle shone through.

"No I'm joking," he said with a laugh. "Because I don't want him to come here and be mad and try to kill me first, so I'm just joking."

The Rock had said he was "bionic from the waist down" after posting a new hip thrust personal best of 460 pounds (209kg) this month - and shared footage of the feat with his 126 million Instagram followers.

But there's bionic strength - and freakish power.

MVP contender Antetokounmpo claims to have added 23kg of pure muscle since he entered the NBA in 2014.

Alongside Connaughton, Antetokounmpo invited The Rock to Milwaukee to see if he could match the pair while thrusting 570 pounds (259kg).

Antetokounmpo is about half The Rock's age (46) but that's still an impressive mark.

There's a reason Giannis Antetokounmpo (left) is called the Greek Freak.

For comparison, NFL veteran and world famous gym junkie James Harrison has thrusted up to 675 pounds (306kg) and some power lifters have reached 800 pounds (363kg).

The Greek-born forward's workouts are becoming the stuff of legend - and making him one of the most physically dominant players the league has seen.

He's getting as many dunks a game as anyone since Shaquille O'Neal while leading the Bucks to the NBA's best record at the turn of the year.