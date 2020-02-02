Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tennis

Aussie pair’s giant-killing run falls at final hurdle

by Richard Evans
2nd Feb 2020 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The dream Australian Open run of local hopes Max Purcell and Luke Saville has come to an end, with the American-British pairing of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury winning the doubles final in straight sets.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Luke Saville and Max Purcell fell just short of completing one of the greatest underdog stories in Australian Open history. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch
Luke Saville and Max Purcell fell just short of completing one of the greatest underdog stories in Australian Open history. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

 

The Australian wildcards were under pressure on serve early in Sunday's final on Rod Laver Arena, the No.11 seeds creating 10 break points in the first set.

Ram and Salisbury turned the screws in the second, breaking serve twice, to claim their first grand slam title 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour.

More Stories

Show More
australian open 2020 joe salisbury luke saville max purcell rajeev ram

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Slow food trend catching on at no ‘snail pace’

        premium_icon Slow food trend catching on at no ‘snail pace’

        News Slow Food Noosa’s newest Snail of Approval recipients have been recognised at the momentum continues to grow in the region.

        Council candidate to stand down as Chamber President

        premium_icon Council candidate to stand down as Chamber President

        News ‘The best thing is for me to step down. It was always planned.’

        MEGA GALLERY: 117+ smiles from our newest Preps

        premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 117+ smiles from our newest Preps

        News Thousands of eager students across the region began their first day of Prep this...

        Wary end to fire season as temps set to soar

        premium_icon Wary end to fire season as temps set to soar

        Weather AN OFFICIAL end has been called to a fire season that started last August but...