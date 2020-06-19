Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The pig was spotted by shocked drivers, happily trotting down the footpath. Picture: Instagram @_jessica_1985
The pig was spotted by shocked drivers, happily trotting down the footpath. Picture: Instagram @_jessica_1985
Offbeat

Giant pig spotted roaming in Aussie suburbia

by Adrianna Zappavigna
19th Jun 2020 4:02 PM

With everyone desperate to hit the pavement during iso, one Adelaide local shocked passers-by while out for a stroll.

As residents jogged, strolled and meandered about the streets, one driver filmed a giant pig casually walking down the streets of north Adelaide suburb Salisbury on Thursday afternoon.

Local resident Jessica quickly took to social media to document the encounter, laughing as the farm animal casually sauntered by.

The pig was spotted by shocked drivers, as it happily trotted down the footpath. Picture: Instagram @_jessica_1985
The pig was spotted by shocked drivers, as it happily trotted down the footpath. Picture: Instagram @_jessica_1985

"Oh my god, what the hell?" she said while passing the big pig.

The creature's owners told 7News the massive pig had managed to escape from his pen, relishing the opportunity to get out and stretch his legs.

He was quickly recaptured and taken back to his rightful home in his Salisbury backyard.

And this adventurous pig isn't alone, with plenty of animals keen to take to the streets during lockdown.

Since lockdowns were enforced around the world, we've seen goats take over a Welsh town, deer in the streets of East London, wild boars invading a coastal town near Barcelona and geese waddling through Manchester.

Originally published as Giant pig spotted roaming in suburbia

More Stories

Show More
animals offbeat pets and animals pig

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP supports pay freeze based on information provided

        premium_icon MP supports pay freeze based on information provided

        News Noosa MP Sandy Bolton said the decision to supporting the pay freeze of public service workers across Queensland was based on the information she was presented with.

        The togs are off: Noosa spot named among the best

        premium_icon The togs are off: Noosa spot named among the best

        Travel An unofficial nude Noosa experience has been named as one of the country’s best...

        Change ahead for offshore anglers

        Change ahead for offshore anglers

        News Always remember: “The harder you go on the fish, the harder they go on you”.

        No border restrictions for nation’s favourite whale

        premium_icon No border restrictions for nation’s favourite whale

        Pets & Animals Online bookie releases odds on where famous white whale will show up