Gibsons Cafe Cycling Group keeps young and fit

RIDING MATES: The Gibsons Café Cycling Group has grown to nine members.

WHAT started 12 years ago as two blokes going for an early morning ride and stopping afterwards for a recovery coffee has grown into The Gibsons Cafe Cycling Group.

The group began in 2005, when two young 60-year-olds from Noosaville, started cycling together and has grown to nine members who ride regularly and usually cover between 50-85 kilometres.

They officially ride under the Gibsons Café brand and have sponsored lycra outfits so they're easily recognisable.

Up just before daybreak, the group likes to be on the road at first light.

While there are a few dodgy knees, they have no problem cycling as there is minimal stress on the knee and they still maintain a fair pace of 26-30kmh.

Routes change and new ones evolve regularly.

Communication is via WhatsApp and destinations may include Twin Waters, Cotton Tree, Kin Kin, Cooroy, Pomona, Boreen Point, or Eumundi/Bli Bli/ David Low Way, depending on the conditions.

The group have tried most coffee shops around the Noosa area and now always end up at Gibsons.

They have found the coffee at Gibsons is the best, and they all agree that Dale has the right formula when it comes to selection and training of his staff.

The groups says Gibsons is also a great meeting place and their wives and partners often have a get together at the G to sample the great variation of healthy meals or view the latest range of modern homewares.

The group welcomes new members or visitors to the area and they will be shown some interesting and picturesque rides.

Visit Dale at Gibsons for contact details.