Giddy up for the 2017 Noosa Country Show

HIGH HORSE: Abby, 4, with Fairy, are saddling up for this year's Noosa Country Show on September 15 and 16.

THE best of Noosa's country life will come alive at the Pomona Showgrounds next month, as organisers count down the few weeks to the Noosa Country Show.

The 108th annual show will take place on September 15 and 16, with animals, sideshow alley rides and entertainment packing every corner.

Equestrian, stud beef, dairy cattle, poultry and dogs are the main animal competitions, plus Saturday includes the woodchop comp beside the Paddock to Plate demonstration and stalls.

Noosa Show Society president Cameron Magick said he's delighted with the shape the show is taking and the efforts of everyone.

"It's been a real labour of love again this year, but we're very happy with the way it's all coming together," Mr Magick said.

"We're a passionate show committee and thrilled with the program we were able to assemble for 2017.

"I really want to thank Peter Travis and the team for their incredible efforts.

"Noosa Council has been a great support along with the team at the Pomona Bendigo Bank Community branch who continue to be our major supporters."

There will be animal workshops throughout the day, including feeding baby animals with bottles of milk.

Two stages jam-packed with great bands will have everyone partying, as well as hilarious family-friendly entertainment.

This year, the Rooftop Express Show on both days will share their amazing horsemanship, with the Honky Tonk Rodeo pro barrel racing, saddle bronc, bareback, poddy calves and the bull ride.

Adults tickets are $15 per day, and children are $10, including a $35 family pass.

Visit noosashowsociety. org.au/the-show for more information.