Gift of billy carts has a bonus

WAY TO GO: What a great lift for the kids from Sunshine Butterflies.

WAY TO GO: What a great lift for the kids from Sunshine Butterflies. Contributed

SUNSHINE Butterflies has been given a massive lift, with a surprise cheque presentation of $20,000 at Novotel Twin Waters Resort.

This generous gift was from Lift Brands, which has more than 300 clubs open or in development across Australia and New Zealand delivering health and fitness solutions to more than 200,000 members.

The world's largest wellness franchise organisation and owners of Snap Fitness and 9Round fitness clubs was holding its annual summit, celebrating #ONETEAM2019.

The week of activities ended on a high, when participants took part in a billy cart derby, with teams working together to assemble, decorate and race billy carts with more than 20young children from Sunshine Butterflies.

Much to their delight, each child was gifted their billy cart to take home.

"It was a delightful surprise,” Sunshine Butterflies founder and chief Leanne Walsh said.

"We knew about the billy carts but had no idea we were going to be receiving this cheque.

"We are just so grateful to their CEO, Ty Menzies, and the entire team at Snap Fitness and 9Round for their incredible kindness and generosity. Our families were so excited.”

Ms Walsh said the children had a blast.

Sunshine Butterflies is developing a one-stop shop for disability support services at its Cooroibah hub. The new funds will go towards the construction of purpose-built, accessible facilities at the property, including an early intervention playroom and family central building.

Their popular daily after- school and recreational programs now include animal enrichment.

Visit www.sunshine butterflies.com.au.