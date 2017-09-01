Gift of books as local kindy plays safe

GREAT GIFT: Melissa Pettigrove and some of children from Tewantin Community Kindy show Bendigo's Wayne Hoens their excitement at their new books.

PROTECTING children is everybody's business.

That is the key message as Tewantin Community Kindergarten are among the local carers who are promoting Child Protection Week, from September 3-9.

Long-time early childhood kindy educator Melissa Pettigrove shared the C&K affiliated not-for-profit kindy has been focused on providing a nurturing environment with leading early education programs.

Minister for Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman welcomed all local initiatives and awareness programs.

"By teaching both adults and children alike on how to stay safe, we're able to combat this issue,” she said.

At Tewantin Kindy, the caring philosophy has been boosted by $2500 Tewantin Bendigo Bank funding to replenish the library and Melissa said these books offer a healthy escape to be "by yourself, but never alone”.

Bendigo branch manager Wayne Hoens was invited along to see the difference the new books will soon make.

"The kids were really proud to show off the many areas they play and have adventures in. The new books will be a great addition to the kindy,” Mr Hoens said.