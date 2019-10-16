Menu
NOOSA five-piece band The Claptomaniacs will be entertaining the Sunday afternoon crowd at Noosa Dolphins Rugby Union Club in Bicentennial Drive, Sunshine Beach.
News

Gig guide for Noosa area

16th Oct 2019 12:00 PM

THURSDAY October 17

NOOSA

The Sandflys, 10am The Jetty, Noosaville

Johnny Spitz, 6pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

Alan Kelly’s Noosa Irish night, 7pm, Flanagan’s Reef Hotel

FRIDAY October 18

NOOSA

The SandFlys, 5.30pm, Harbour Wine Bar, Noosa Marina

Living in the 70s, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

COOROY

Ethan Roberts, 6pm, Cooroy RSL

EUMUNDI

Live music in the Bistro, 6pm, Joe’s Waterhole

Ryan Giles, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel

SATURDAY October 19

NOOSA

Sean Tretheway - The Noosa Magician, 6pm, Bombetta, Noosa Junction

Buddy Holly Show, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

EUMUNDI

Supersoaker, 3pm, Joe’s Waterhole

Brown Trouts, 12pm, Imperial Hotel

Mitch + Trey, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel

Tori Forsyth, 7.30pm, Imperial Hotel ($12 Oztix/Hotel)

SUNDAY October 20

NOOSA

The Claptomaniacs, Noosa Dolphins Rugby Union Club, Sunshine Beach, 3pm

Sunset Bar Live Music 4:30–7:30pm, Noosa Boathouse, Noosaville

EUMUNDI

Live music on the green, 12.30pm, Joe’s Waterhole

Jay Bishoff, 2pm, Imperial Hotel

John Schumann & The Vagabond Crew, 5pm, Imperial Hotel ($30 Oztix/Hotel)

WEDNESDAY October 23

NOOSA

Terry Scott’s Morning Melodies, 11am, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

Nickleby the Magician, 6.30pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

EUMUNDI

Electronic Trivia with Michelle Brown, 6.30pm, Joe’s Waterhole

