Gig guide for Noosa area
THURSDAY October 17
NOOSA
The Sandflys, 10am The Jetty, Noosaville
Johnny Spitz, 6pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
Alan Kelly’s Noosa Irish night, 7pm, Flanagan’s Reef Hotel
FRIDAY October 18
NOOSA
The SandFlys, 5.30pm, Harbour Wine Bar, Noosa Marina
Living in the 70s, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
COOROY
Ethan Roberts, 6pm, Cooroy RSL
EUMUNDI
Live music in the Bistro, 6pm, Joe’s Waterhole
Ryan Giles, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel
SATURDAY October 19
NOOSA
Sean Tretheway - The Noosa Magician, 6pm, Bombetta, Noosa Junction
Buddy Holly Show, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
EUMUNDI
Supersoaker, 3pm, Joe’s Waterhole
Brown Trouts, 12pm, Imperial Hotel
Mitch + Trey, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel
Tori Forsyth, 7.30pm, Imperial Hotel ($12 Oztix/Hotel)
SUNDAY October 20
NOOSA
The Claptomaniacs, Noosa Dolphins Rugby Union Club, Sunshine Beach, 3pm
Sunset Bar Live Music 4:30–7:30pm, Noosa Boathouse, Noosaville
EUMUNDI
Live music on the green, 12.30pm, Joe’s Waterhole
Jay Bishoff, 2pm, Imperial Hotel
John Schumann & The Vagabond Crew, 5pm, Imperial Hotel ($30 Oztix/Hotel)
WEDNESDAY October 23
NOOSA
Terry Scott’s Morning Melodies, 11am, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
Nickleby the Magician, 6.30pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL
EUMUNDI
Electronic Trivia with Michelle Brown, 6.30pm, Joe’s Waterhole