Gig guide for the week

The Sandflys plays Noosa Boathouse from 5pm Friday

THURSDAY,

December 6

NOOSA

Fiddle Me Please, 6pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

Gabor Josika, 5pm, Riviera Bar and Lounge

EUMUNDI

Open mic night for seven to 17-year-olds, Green Room, Imperial Hotel

YANDINA

Open stage with Jimmy Davis, 6pm, The Shared

FRIDAY,

December 7

NOOSA

A Girl Called Goose, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

Flamarique, 7pm, Noosa Beach House

The SandFlys, 5pm, Noosa Boathouse

EUMUNDI

Jessamy Fox, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel

SATURDAY,

December 8

NOOSA

Faulty Towers Theatre Restaurant, 8pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

Funkuleles, 5.30pm, Noosa Harbour Wine Bar

Mark Moroney, 5pm, Riviera Bar and Lounge

Brad Schultz, 5pm, Noosa Beach House Bar

EUMUNDI

Genexis Band, 3pm, Joe's Waterhole

Brown Trouts, noon; Tobias Robinson, 6.30pm, Imperial Hotel

YANDINA

Flamarique and Isla Grande, celebrate Christmas the Spanish way, 7pm, The Shared

SUNDAY,

December 9

NOOSA

Little Billie, 3pm, Sunshine Beach Surf Club

Got You covered, 3pm, Noosa Beach House

Andrew Jolly, 4pm, Riviera Bar and Lounge

Kieran Q, noon, Royal Mail Hotel Tewantin

EUMUNDI

Benny O, 2pm, Imperial Hotel

PEREGIAN

Peregian Originals - The Steele Syndicate, The Moonsets, Kenta Hayashi and Graham Moes, 1pm, Peregian Beach Park

TUESDAY,

December 11

PEREGIAN

Peregian Beach's Christmas Carols: Sambazzy Carnival Troop, Suncoast Calisthenics Club, Santa will be visiting with Skydive Australia 6pm, fireworks 9pm

WEDNESDAY,

December 12

NOOSA

Terry Scott, 11am, Tewantin-Noosa RSL

Nickleby the Magician, 6.30pm, Tewantin-Noosa RSL