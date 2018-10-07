Menu
Paul Clement will perform at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi on Thursday
News

Gig Guide

7th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

THURSDAY October 11

NOOSA

Russell Davy, Tewantin-Noosa RSL, 6pm

Gabor, Riviera Bar & Lounge, 5-7pm

FRIDAY October 12

NOOSA

Sweaty Palms, Tewantin-Noosa RSL, 8pm

COOROY

Antics Band, Cooroy RSL, 6pm

EUMUNDI

Paul Clements, Imperial Hotel, 6.30-9.30pm

SATURDAY October 13

NOOSA

Conspiracy, Tewantin-Noosa RSL, 8pm

Mark Moroney, Riviera Bar & Lounge, 5-8pm

EUMUNDI

Michelle Brown Band, Joe's Waterhole, from 3pm

Brown Trouts, Imperial Hotel, noon

Benny O, Imperial Hotel, 6.30-9.30pm

SUNDAY October 14

NOOSA

Mo Swagger, Sunshine Beach Surf Club, 3pm

Angela Iimura, Riviera Bar & Lounge, 4-7pm

Highlife Afro Psych, The natural Culture, Aspy Jones and Alicia Todd are headed to Peregian Originals, Peregian Beach Park, 1-5pm

EUMUNDI

Ryan Giles, Imperial Hotel, 2-5pm

