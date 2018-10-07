Gig Guide
THURSDAY October 11
Russell Davy, Tewantin-Noosa RSL, 6pm
Gabor, Riviera Bar & Lounge, 5-7pm
FRIDAY October 12
Sweaty Palms, Tewantin-Noosa RSL, 8pm
COOROY
Antics Band, Cooroy RSL, 6pm
Paul Clements, Imperial Hotel, 6.30-9.30pm
SATURDAY October 13
Conspiracy, Tewantin-Noosa RSL, 8pm
Mark Moroney, Riviera Bar & Lounge, 5-8pm
Michelle Brown Band, Joe's Waterhole, from 3pm
Brown Trouts, Imperial Hotel, noon
Benny O, Imperial Hotel, 6.30-9.30pm
SUNDAY October 14
NOOSA
Mo Swagger, Sunshine Beach Surf Club, 3pm
Angela Iimura, Riviera Bar & Lounge, 4-7pm
Highlife Afro Psych, The natural Culture, Aspy Jones and Alicia Todd are headed to Peregian Originals, Peregian Beach Park, 1-5pm
EUMUNDI
Ryan Giles, Imperial Hotel, 2-5pm