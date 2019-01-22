Ginger Festival a feast for the senses

STAR-STRUCK: Aubrey, Susan and Berlin Liyanage met the glorious Dame Edna look-alike at the 2019 Ginger Flower and Food Festival.

STAR-STRUCK: Aubrey, Susan and Berlin Liyanage met the glorious Dame Edna look-alike at the 2019 Ginger Flower and Food Festival. John McCutcheon

THE Ginger Flower and Food Festival delighted foodies and garden lovers alike with three days of food, flowers and entertainment.

Showcasing the most exquisite range of ornamental ginger and heliconia plants, the festival was packed with an exciting line-up of Sunshine Coast cooking and gardening experts.

Noosa was well represented with big names such as Matt Golinski from View Restaurant at Peppers Resort, Shane Bailey from Noosa Boathouse and Dhom Chotipimai from Dhom's Kitchen in Cooroy giving cooking demonstrations during the three-day festival.

Local produce was the order of the day for Golinski, while Bailey and Chotipimai ensured ginger was a part of their ingredient lists.

Families flocked to the free event that included live entertainment, daily garden walks and a stunning array of more than 3000 ginger and heliconia plants available to buy.