Ginger Festival is better every year

DARLING: Martina Bingley, Rita Guggenbuhl, Suzy Werry and Brigid Caputo, pose with the fabulous Dame Edna at the 2018 Ginger Flower and Food Festival, held at the Yandina Ginger Factory. Amber Macpherson

LIKE a fine wine, the Yandina Ginger Flower and Food Festival gets better with age.

"It's been running for 22 years, and I've been here for every one of them. It's just wonderful,” Ginger Factory tourism manager Carolyn Exelby said.

"We're aiming for 8000 (visitors) across the weekend, but the way it's going we'll hopefully beat that.”

The 2018 Ginger Festival, held January 19-21 at the Yandina Ginger Factory, showcased some of the region's top producers of ginger, herbs and nuts, as well as presenting insightful talks and cooking demonstrations from experts and chefs.

Ms Exelby said this year the festival celebrated its history and connections to other local ginger businesses.

"We're celebrating the link with Buderim Ginger; we're proud to be a Sunshine Coast producer,” Ms Exelby said.

"We're also celebrating it's a historical festival. We have chefs from all the top Sunshine Coast restaurants, we've also got some really interesting gardening talks.”

Ms Exelby said the festival is often the first time young children get to try the spicy flower root.

"Children don't know what ginger is, as adults we often say 'you won't like it, it's spicy', so they haven't tried it before,” she said

"They're prepared to try anything. When it comes in the form of a gingerbread man - stand back.”