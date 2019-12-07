Gin’s a winner for Noosa distillery

FORMER chef Jackson Boyd’s mastery of flavour has paid off for Noosa Heads Distillery which took home a swag of medals at the Australian Gin Awards.

In its first year of operation, the distillery’s flagship Signature Dry was named a gold medal finalist in the Classic Dry Category against some of the nation’s best spirits labels.

Its Sum Yung Guys X Fortune Pho Gin was a silver finalist in the Contemporary category while the Peter Phillips Navy Strength Gin took bronze in Navy Strength.

Fortune’s success at the pinnacle national awards has sparked huge demand, with its gin now being rolled out to BWS liquor stores.

Head distiller Jackson Boyd is the brains behind the adventurous flavours that made judges take notice.

Mr Boyd said he was blown away to have been recognised with three medals in the independent distillery’s first year.

“I honestly didn’t think the Signature Dry would do as well as it has,” he said.

“We are so excited by its success. It hasn’t had its spotlight moment yet and it is getting this recognition while going up against decent competition.

“These are Australia’s most competitive gin awards, with one of the best judging teams in the world.

“The Signature Dry Gin was our first product so it’s great to receive recognition for our flagship product.”

The Signature Dry Gin pushes flavour boundaries, with an eclectic mix of ingredients including honeydew melon, green tea, coriander seeds, lemongrass and lavender flowers – sourced locally where possible.

“What defines a gin is that it’s made from juniper berries and is a distilled spirit but other than that the world is your oyster,” said Mr Boyd.

He described the palate-enticing tipple as light, tropical, earthy and easy to drink.

Mr Boyd was a chef for almost nine years, working in a Michelin-starred restaurant in London, when he “got sick of being stuck inside a kitchen”.

He moved to Scotland for a change and discovered whiskey which set him down a new path distilling spirits.

“You are using the same senses – the palate, the nose – looking for flavours that are unique,” he said.

Mr Boyd said the public’s reaction “continues to exceed our expectations”.

“As the only Distillery on the Sunshine Coast we endeavour to make our spirits using local ingredients … and it’s great to see that the judges are connecting with that.”

Mr Boyd said the Fortune label would soon be available in BWS as well as online, at the cellar door and craft bottle shops.