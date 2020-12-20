Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Girl, 3, fighting for life after being hit by car

by Nathan Edwards
20th Dec 2020 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A three-year-old girl is fighting for life after being struck by a car on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, arrived on scene near the corner of Goldmine Road and Harvester Rd, Ormeau, just before 9am Sunday.

Police said initial investigations indicated "the girl crossed Goldmine Road in between two parked vehicles and was hit by a Toyota Corolla which was travelling northbound".

An off-duty registered nurse was at the scene and started CPR immediately.

The girl was stabilised before being taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The 33-year-old female driver of the Corolla was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Girl, 3, fighting for life after being hit by car

More Stories

children crash editors picks pedestrian and vehicle incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young heart attack victim suffers another major health blow

        Premium Content Young heart attack victim suffers another major health blow

        News Kirk Shearer faces a fresh health challenge after surviving a heart attack at 38.

        Former Noosa mayor snaps in bid to find focus

        Premium Content Former Noosa mayor snaps in bid to find focus

        News Life after politics has snapped sharply into focus for one former mayor who has...

        Lightning secure talented trio ahead of new season

        Premium Content Lightning secure talented trio ahead of new season

        Sport Sunshine Coast Lightning have continued to bolster their stocks ahead of the 2021...

        Christmas cheer: It’s Coast Guard to the jolly lolly rescue

        Christmas cheer: It’s Coast Guard to the jolly lolly rescue

        News Santa and Mrs Claus will be doing their fabulous Noosa River run handing out free...