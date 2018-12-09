Girl fights for life after falling from car

Kate Waterworth, 11, fell from the family's van and is fighting for her life. Picture: Supplied

Kate Waterworth, 11, is in a critical but stable condition at The Children's Hospital at Westmead after falling from a moving car being driven by her mother.

Nine News reports that Kate suffered head and facial injuries when she fell from the back of the vehicle in Berowra after being dropped off for a play date at 10am.

Kate and her friend were reportedly excited about going to a local fete.

As her mother Joanne drove away, Kate was hanging onto the back of the car for some unknown reason.

Her younger brother was reportedly in the back seat of the car.

Inspector Jane Hansford from Hornsby Police said they are still making inquiries to try and ascertain exactly what happened.

"Everyone's thoughts and prayers are with this young girl and I hope she makes a speedy recovery," she said.