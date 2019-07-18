Menu
Login
Crime

Girl fights off predator hiding in the bushes

by Tracey Ferrier
18th Jul 2019 10:28 AM

A GIRL managed to flee from a predator who shoved her to the ground after leading her into some bushes in Townsville.

A male, believed to be in his teens, approached the girl while she was out walking in suburban Gulliver on Tuesday, Queensland Police said.

After taking the girl into bushes, the male pushed her over and grabbed at her but she managed to break free and escape.

The offender remains on the run and Townsville's Child Abuse and Sexual Crimes Unit is expected to provide an update on the hunt later on Thursday.

Police have declined to release the age of the girl.

attempted crime police hunt young girl

Top Stories

    A h'appy outcome for breast cancer survivor's new venture

    A h'appy outcome for breast cancer survivor's new venture

    News After surviving breast cancer a Noosa mother wanted to do something to help other patients. Now her app is set to launch thanks to community support

    • 18th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Cooran's Tall Trees talents holding sway

    Cooran's Tall Trees talents holding sway

    News Noosa art's growth spurt

    Noosa flood alert receives a boost

    Noosa flood alert receives a boost

    News Noosa disaster readiness boost