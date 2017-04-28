Girl with a car and guitar to perform in Noosa

Mel Yeates - A Girl, Her Car and a Guitar plays at peppers Resort on Monday for a fundraiser.

ARMED only with her car and a guitar, Mel Yeates has been busking her way around Australia since December 2016 to raise $100,000 for beyond blue (anxiety and depression awareness) and Love Your Sister (cancer research).

She started off with an initial target to raise $20,000 in 20 months for these charities, and managed to smash this in less than six months.

Singing for her supper, accommodation and charity is an adventure Mel has embraced.

People around Australia have been extremely supportive and donated towards her accommodation, car fuel and the charity.

Mel will be performing at View Restaurant at Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas, 33A Viewland Dr, Noosa Heads, at 3.30pm on Monday, May 1.

A $5 cash donation cover charge will go to the charity (patrons will receive a free drink from the View Bar & Restaurant). There will be a raffle to raise money for Beyond Blue and Love Your Sister.

Everyone is welcome along to enjoy the music and support these charities. Phone 54552205.