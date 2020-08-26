Girlfriend ‘unimpressed’ with boyfriend’s costly error

Lopa Schwenke blamed a kangaroo for a crash that damaged his girlfriend's car.

AN IPSWICH man blamed a kangaroo for a crash that damaged his girlfriend's car, but it was later found he should not have been driving in the first place.

At Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday Lopa Schwenke, 22, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Dunlop St, Redbank on July 8; and driving a motor vehicle without a licence when demerits points suspended.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police were called to a crash where a car had collided with a pole.

Officers spoke to the driver at the scene.

"He says he went around the corner on the dirt road at 50 to 60kmh and lost control," Sgt Dick said.

"He says a kangaroo jumped out in front of him and that he hit the brakes too hard.

"Officers did not see any observable skid marks.

"He knew his learner's licence was suspended due to demerit points."

Schwenke's defence lawyer Leah Scott made no mention of the kangaroo in court.

She said Schwenke accepted that "he had been going too quickly" and was not experienced enough to deal with the situation.

"He made admissions to police that he was still a Learner," Ms Scott said.

"It was his girlfriend's car and she is really unimpressed with him.

"The car was not insured.

"It was a write-off, the damage more than it was worth.

"There has been some unhappiness from his partner at the damage he caused the car."

Ms Scott said Schwenke would consider doing a course in safe driving.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Schwenke had been dealt with in court for a driving matter that was substantially similar in nature in 2016 for an unlicensed driving charge, and driving without due care.

Ms MacCallum fined him $750 and disqualified him from driving for six months.