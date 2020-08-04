Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A FIGHT between neighbours turned vicious and bloody, a Nanango court has heard.
A FIGHT between neighbours turned vicious and bloody, a Nanango court has heard.
Crime

Girl’s parents let her stay with sex offender

Christian Berechree
4th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY'S decision to let a 13-year-old girl stay with a registered sex offender stunned a seasoned magistrate.

Disbelief was clear on magistrate Terry Duroux's face when he was told the man's former partner knew of his criminal history when she and her younger sister temporarily moved in with him.

Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday heard the man failed to comply with a child protection order when he did not tell police he had been in contact with the girl.

He also did not declare a Snapchat account he had opened to communicate with his partner at the time.

The court heard the man was on a suspended sentence with a five-year reporting period.

Under the order, he is required to report any contact with a child within 24 hours and any new social networking accounts within seven days.

The 39-year-old was in a relationship with a 19-year-old woman last year.

His partner's parents organised for the man's partner and her younger sister to stay with him at his Maryborough home for about two weeks while they organised a move to Dubbo, NSW.

The court heard the parents did this so the girl's schooling would not be disrupted.

Mr Duroux acknowledged the man had not initiated the contact with the child.

He also said it was clear there were no "sinister overtones" in the man signing up for Snapchat, on which his partner at the time was his only contact.

He stressed, however, that the onus was on the man to report these incidents.

The court heard the man had no prior history of failing to report but Mr Duroux said these offences were serious breaches, saying the man had "failed dismally" in following orders.

Mr Duroux fined the man $1500 for the two failures to comply, with convictions recorded.

His alleged breach of the suspended sentence was committed to the district court.

Got an opinion about this topic? Send your letters to editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

More Stories

editors picks fccourt fccrime sex offenders register
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        premium_icon ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        Employment Queensland’s economic recovery will be slower and more workers will lose their jobs unless flexible industrial relations arrangements are extended after September

        • 4th Aug 2020 5:59 AM
        Alleged border hopper caught hiding out in Curra

        premium_icon Alleged border hopper caught hiding out in Curra

        News The man has been remanded in custody by a Gympie court after allegedly breaching...

        • 4th Aug 2020 5:30 AM
        Coast Ninja mum of three proves age is no obstacle

        premium_icon Coast Ninja mum of three proves age is no obstacle

        News Mum of three takes on Australian Ninja Warrior

        Upbeat musos strike right chord against virus

        premium_icon Upbeat musos strike right chord against virus

        Entertainment Peregian Digital Hub has made fabulous music by converting its meeting rooms and...