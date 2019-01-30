Give back to local community

VINNIES are looking for "Sunday superstars” to volunteer at their recently renovated Noosaville store.

The store began Sunday trade in October last year which has since become popular with customers.

Vinnies retail operations manager Lisa Baker said they would like to continue with the service and need extra volunteers.

"By opening on Sunday we are able to provide extra funds into the community,” Ms Baker said.

"It means the store now has seven day access and every minute, every hour someone gives their time it means we can have more sales and more people bringing in donations. It creates a circle of life almost.”

Noosaville store manager Susan Constantinides said they had a great store and wonderful team to be part of.

"It's a clean, great looking store and there is always something new,” Ms Constantinides said.

"We are looking for volunteers just to help with retail customer service and we would love to see younger people involved.”

Ms Constantinides said volunteering was a great social outlet and people were always making new connections.

"We want people to enjoy it,” she said.

The store is decked out like a department store and has a range of top quality and designer brands - some still with the tags on.

"It would also be a great chance for a young person who is studying fashion at tafe to come and get to know some of the fashion labels and give fashion advice. It would be a great experience,” Ms Baker said.

"There could be an unknown opportunity here.”

Vinnies Noosaville are also looking for volunteer truck drivers and off-siders.

"Our volunteers are at the helm of it all and we rely on them,” Ms Baker said.

Sale proceeds go towards St Vincent de Paul's work providing financial support, emergency and disaster relief, food hampers, aged and disability care and youth work.

The store is open daily from 9am and from 10am-2pm on Sunday.

To enquire call 54702091 or email noosaville.shop

@svdpqld.org.au