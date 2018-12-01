Give hope to Aussies in need

FESTIVE CHEER: The team at Noosa Salvos are preparing for their busiest time of year, Christmas.

FESTIVE CHEER: The team at Noosa Salvos are preparing for their busiest time of year, Christmas. Caitlin Zerafa

THIS Christmas The Salvation Army is encouraging Noosa locals to connect with their community whether through participating in Christmas activities, giving a hand up to someone in need, or reaching out to the Salvos for help.

Christmas is one of the hardest times of year for Australians doing it tough, but local officer Major Warren Parkinson said just a small contribution can make a big difference.

"For just $29 you can provide food on the table and a present under the Christmas tree to help give hope to someone in need this Christmas,” Major Parkinson said.

Research has revealed 95 per cent of all households who access the Salvos emergency services are living in poverty, with 74 per cent experiencing food insecurity and 67 percent reporting food affordability is their greatest daily challenge.

"At Christmas, the Salvos will serve over 100,000 meals, distribute more than 500,000 gifts and toys and support more than 70,000 families in need. But we can only do this with the support of the Australian public,” Major Parkinson said.

On Christmas Day, The Salvos are inviting the public to gather to celebrate the hope and joy of Christmas. The Christmas Day service will be held 8am and all are welcome.

Locals are also invited to come along to The Salvation Army's Family Christmas Concert at 10am on December 16. Both event will be at Noosa Salvos, 6 Bartlett Road, Noosaville.

"Whether you are by yourself, or with friends and family, Christmas is a time that is best spent together. So join us, so we can share the true spirit of Christmas,” Major Parkinson said.

If you require assistance at Christmas call 54424218.