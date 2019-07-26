Give our kids a leg-up for Noosa 's future

IT TAKES one to know one.

And Noosa independent MP Sandy Bolton knows what an under-privileged child goes through, in our so-called egalitarian democracy.

She's been there herself, being raised in a single-parent family, and as a state MP today she also knows a lot about how to cope with being isolated and treated as an outsider simply by rite of birth.

That's why she has used her hard-won position to bring help via a community partnership program to 114 similar kids in the region, to give them a leg-up and a bit of self-confidence to know we in Noosa Shire have got their back.

"I'm pleased to see the breadth of activities undertaken by our youngsters who otherwise may have not been able to connect to their passions and experience the sense of community that comes along with it,” Ms Bolton said.

"One of the greatest ways we can ensure our kids develop resilience, connectivity, relevance and community spirit is through joining a 'tribe' often through a shared desire for fitness, fun, creativity or adventure. Vibrancy of body, mind and spirit comes in so many forms, with all having a commonality of belonging.

"Being able to tackle challenges at any age with confidence comes from having access to good role models in addition to parents and extended family; a mentor, coach or teacher, who can put into context the behaviour of others, as well assist in the development of self through empowerment and enabling to 'do'.”

Ms Bolton as a child personally experienced intimidation and discrimination due to a number of factors, including coming from a single parent household and moving, often without networks.

"I was fortunate to have access to activities that enabled me to withstand being an 'outsider'. This sets you up to being able to journey through life's smooth as well rocky times.”

Ms Bolton's Noosa electorate office has funded the 114 youngsters, providing a range of assistance including transport, equipment, registration and course fees.

With 10 organisations involved including referral partners the Salvation Army, Red Cross, St Vincent De Paul, United Synergies and Noosa Council, she said the aim was to see these children continue on in a sport or passion of their choice, with theatre and music increasing in popularity.

Local rugby league club Noosa Pirates has also played a big role.

"This program makes a difference because it helps those most in need with that extra bit of financial assistance to get them, and keep them, playing,” club spokesman Greg Christensen said.

"Helping out with fees or gear, keeps kids active and part of a club and sporting family which is more than just footy.”

If you or your organisation wants to sign up to help further, contact Ms Bolton's office on 53913100.