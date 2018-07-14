Give our mayor a Vinnies donation

MAYOR Tony Wellington will once again don a beanie and other winter warmers to participate in Vinnies' annual Corporate and Community Sleepout on August 23, and re-experience what it's like to be homeless for a night.

There are more than 116,000 Australians who find themselves homeless each night of the year.

Just under half of these are women; a quarter are under the age of 18.

"Vinnies currently have 58 accommodation units on the Sunshine Coast supplying more than 21,170 nights' accommodation per year,” Cr Wellington said.

"But they need a lot more.

"Noosa has its fair share of homeless people.

"Some are a product of family breakdown, some are escaping violent homes and some suffer mental illness.

"There are a multitude of causes of homelessness.

"Homelessness is a community issue. Please consider sponsoring me with a donation.”

The mayor has a modest target of $500 in donations to meet, and as of Wednesday four donors had contributed $150, so if you want to help him meet, and preferably exceed, the target, you can do so at https://donate.grassrootz.com/vinniesqld/2018-vinnies-community-sleepout-sunshine-coast/tony-wellington, or find his Facebook page and use the link.