Give plastic the flick for Christmas gifts this year

FREE UP: Plastic Free is the way to be in Noosa this Christmas so dodge the packaging. Contributed

PLASTIC Free Noosa is urging Noosa residents "not to throwaway Christmas” by making a conscious effort to reduce their plastic packaging

The festive season is a time when shopping can be gift-wrapped right over the top and PFN co-ordinator Chad Buxton said 95 per cent of all plastic packaging was used once and then thrown away as waste or litter.

"Christmas is a time when our use of plastic packaging skyrockets,” Mr Buxton said.

"We are urging everyone to consider buying presents for friends and family that reduce litter and change wasteful habits'.

Top of the list includes:

Reusable water bottles and coffee cups.

A reusable bag (such as a Boomerang Bag).

Reusable straw sets.

Reusable picnic kits.

Beeswax food wraps and coverings

"You can find many of these items at local markets or at a number of Plastic Free Noosa member local businesses, which are listed on our website,” he said.

"Wrap these gifts in newspaper, fabric or reuse old gift paper, wrapping in twine.

"When entertaining, consider using your own cutlery and cups, and don't use plastic straws or stirrers - do you really need them? "

Mr Buxton said this was also a great time of year to dine out.

"One super easy thing you can do is choose to dine at a cafe or restaurant that is certified as a Plastic Free Champion through us,” he said.

"Choose to support them and let them know you appreciate their commitment.”

Plastic Free Noosa is a whole-of-community plan with an aspirational goal involving Noosa Council, Tourism Noosa, local businesses (specifically hospitality/retailers), local media, community groups, schools, event organisers and active individuals.

It engages directly with food outlets, events, markets, schools, hotels and other organisations to switch from single-use plastics to better alternatives. The main focus is on reducing six single-use plastic items which represent the most problematic and prolific sources of the litter stream.

To find a certified Plastic Free Champion, head to www.plasticfreenoosa.org.