Give the gift of animal wellness

DOG TREATS: Petbarn Noosa and Wellness Natural Pet Food have teamed up to launch Dinners On Us.

DOG TREATS: Petbarn Noosa and Wellness Natural Pet Food have teamed up to launch Dinners On Us. Contributed

PETBARN Noosa and Wellness Natural Pet Food have teamed up to launch 'Dinners On Us', a pet food drive that donates food to animals in need when Noosa locals buy a meal for their own four-legged friend.

By purchasing a bag of Wellness pet food sold instore or online at Petbarn until November 30, Wellness Natural Pet Food will donate a days' worth of Wellness Healthy Balance dog or cat food to nominated animal shelters across Australia.

Petbarn Noosa Store Manager Peter Auld said the initiative will help support shelters who care for animals without a home.

"By giving the gift of Wellness, the Noosa community will be making a valued contribution towards providing food for the pets who need it most, with aims to reach a total of 38,000 meals,” he said.

Dinners On Us will ensure animals continue to receive proper nutrition until they find a forever home.

Through this donation scheme, Noosa residents will be helping local shelter Safe Haven Animal Rescue Inc.

Make a Wellness purchase at www.petbarn.com.au.