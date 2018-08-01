Give the simple gift of friendship

VOLUNTEERS: Anglicare call for people to spend time with older residents.

VOLUNTEERS: Anglicare call for people to spend time with older residents. Contributed

SOMETHING as simple as a cup of tea and conversation could make all the difference to the lives of elderly residents in our community.

Anglicare are looking for volunteers to spend one hour a week with people who feel socially isolated.

Lifestyle and well-being co-ordinator Leigh Sullivan said they have a real need for volunteers to be a friend to those who need one.

"We are calling on the community to get involved in preventing social isolation,” Ms Sullivan said.

"So many clients are isolated and don't get quality contact from family and friends and they are craving one-on-one contact.

"This will create a friendship and something they can look forward to.

"It also gives a real sense of satisfaction for volunteers.”

Each volunteer will be matched with a client either in an aged-care facility or at their home.

"Each week can be as simple as playing table tennis, going for a walk, going to the movies or just sitting down and having a cup of tea,” Ms Sullivan said.

Volunteers are required to have a police check which can be organised through Anglicare.

Anglicare are also calling out to to older residents or families who may be wanting this service for someone they know to contact them.

For information or to register, email lsullivan@ anglicaresq.org.au.