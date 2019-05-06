Give your ticker healthy love

LAST week marked Heart Week 2019, an annual awareness campaign to start the conversation about a disease that kills 51 Australians each day.

Noosa Hospital cardiologist Professor Christian Hamilton-Craig said it was important to be aware of your heart health.

"Heart disease kills more Australians than any other disease,” he said.

"More women and men die from heart attacks than from breast cancer or prostate cancer but the signs of heart disease are silent and may not be recognised until the first heart attack.

"Getting a 'Heart Health Check' can pick up the early signs before it's too late.”

This can include checking blood pressure and cholesterol, an evaluation of family history and simple tests such as an ECG, Echocardiogram (cardiac ultrasound) or a coronary calcium scan to detect hardening of the arteries.

"Early detection leads to early prevention, which can save lives.”

A Noosa hinterland local, Professor Hamilton-Craig sees patients for general cardiology, advanced cardiac risk assessment and precision risk profiling.