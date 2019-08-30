Giving wing to our healthy outcomes

Sunshine Butterflies' new team of therapists offer a whole new take on a healthier life in Noosa.

A CHANCE for a better quality of life is beckoning even brighter as Noosa-based Sunshine Butterflies expands its range of therapy services.

The disability support service now offers therapies such as vibration and movement, exercise physiology, physiotherapy, nutritional guidance and speech therapy all under the one roof.

Sunshine Butterflies has teamed up with a group of local therapists who encourage fun with individualised programs for people of all abilities enabling them to move better and live better.

The group includes vibration therapists and movement practitioners Ian O’Dwyer and Wayne Fletcher, exercise physiologist Isaac McCrimmon, speech therapist Michelle Lee, Montrose Therapy’s occupational therapist and nutritionist Ali Cole.

NDIS funding is now available to cover the cost.

The therapy services are not only restricted to those living with a disability, however, with access for all those wanting to access these therapy services.

The beautiful grounds at Sunshine Butterflies offer the perfect green spaces to exercise in the outdoors, and their heated accessible pool includes a hoist for those less able.

New cycloid vibration equipment can: increase local area blood flow, assist in the reduction of musculoskeletal pain, increase joint mobilisation and reduce excess swelling.

For details call 5470 2830, or email admin@sunshinebutterflies.com.au.