Giving your dog the 'honours' it needs

CLEVER CANINE: Steve and Jane McLean with their philosophy 'dogtorate' Charlie.
by Alan Lander

AS ANY self-respecting dog owner will tell you: their dog is the smartest.

But now you can prove it. With a degree for your dog.

Be the owner of a tertiary terrier, a "dogtorated” Dalmatian, an academic Alsatian, or even a professorial poodle.

And no hidden "claws” to worry about in the paperwork. And you won't be sold, er, a pup, as costs are absolutely minimal.

Beach walk bragging rights for dog owners now means your pooch needs to be lettered, in English, arts, business. Perhaps canine rocket science? It's up to you. And your dog.

Marcus Beach entrepreneur Jane McLean, has hit on the fun idea of degrees for dogs and their proud owners.

"It's a light-hearted, dog-friendly twist on Bachelors, Masters and the all-hallowed Dogtorate PhD degrees,” Ms McLean said.

"Our 13-year-old Charlie is a deaf rescue dog, and the first recipient.

"People have bought degrees as novelty Christmas presents; the idea is taking off.

"We have dogs across Australia with degrees, also Canada, the USA.”

Decide on a degree and start from scratch.

Details at www.degrees4dogs.com and Facebook.

Alan Lander

Topics:  dog lovers dogs marcus beach novel gift

