Gladstone father charged with murdering baby son gets bail

Vanessa Marsh
19th May 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 20th May 2020 5:54 AM
A GLADSTONE father charged with the murder of his four-month-old son will be released from prison after being granted bail on Tuesday.

Tiaan Burger, 27, is accused of the murder of his baby son Finnick Hercules Burger earlier this year.

The child died on January 15 after being admitted to hospital with head and internal injuries.

Defence barrister Michael Copley QC this morning told the Brisbane Supreme Court that Burger had no criminal history and was tied to the community by his family.

"The case against the applicant is difficult to assess at the moment but it would perhaps be fair to say it's not a case of overwhelming strength," Mr Copley said.

"There are a number of issues that would appear to be up in the air.

"First of all as to the cause of death, second as to who caused the death and thirdly of course the question of with what intention the death was caused."

Mr Copley said Burger had a place to say if he was released and had been offered work.

"My submission is that notwithstanding the charge, the level of risk has been ameliorated to an appreciable level," he said.

Justice Helen Bowskill granted Burger's application for bail.

"I'm satisfied he's shown cause why his continued detention in custody is not justified," she said.

