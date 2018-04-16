Menu
Login
Gladstone Court House on Yarroon Street.
Gladstone Court House on Yarroon Street. Brenda Strong GLA281013CORT
Crime

Gladstone man cops $1000 fine after losing control of ute

Andrew Thorpe
by
15th Apr 2018 2:29 PM

"HE ACCEPTS he should have walked and not driven," defence lawyer Jun Pepito said.

It was an expensive lesson for Desmond John Fresser at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday, as he was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months for dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The court was told Fresser, 58, was arguing with his son-in-law at Boonah on the morning of November 20, 2016, when his anger boiled over.

While he did the right thing and left the premises, it was his decision to jump in his Holden ute that he later regretted.

Fresser stalled the ute as he reversed out of the driveway.

Highly frustrated, he managed to restart it but then slammed down the accelerator, causing the rear wheels to lose traction and the ute to fishtail down the street out of control.

The ute mounted the curb on the other side of the road, went through a garden, over a retaining wall and collided with a parked vehicle on one of his neighbours' driveways.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said Fresser was lucky there were no children in the yard at 10am on a Sunday, and pointed out the charge carried a maximum of three years in prison.

But he recommended the minimum six months' licence disqualification, which Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed in addition to the $1000 fine.

Restitution is being sought by the owner of the damaged property.

dangerous operation gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Council looks to 'rescue' iconic theatre from financial ruin

    Council looks to 'rescue' iconic theatre from financial ruin

    News THE council must decide if the shows should continue to go on by using $16,000 of ratepayers money as a financial prop.

    Vegging out at new festival

    Vegging out at new festival

    News New festival for Noosa

    Festival's movies magnifique weekend

    Festival's movies magnifique weekend

    News Great screenings at French Film Festival

    A recycling crisis is looming

    A recycling crisis is looming

    News Where will we send our recycled goods?

    Local Partners