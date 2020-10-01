Gladstone man offers 15yo girl $5k for sex

A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of grooming a child under 16 with intent to procure engagement in a sexual act.

A 26-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man offered a then 15-year-old girl $5000 to have sex with him, and $100 for nude photographs of her.

The man, who cannot be named by law, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to grooming a child under 16 with intent to procure engagement in a sexual act.

At the beginning of May 2019, the defendant began contacting the victim on Instagram.

The defendant began complimenting the victim, telling her she was "beautiful", "could get anyone" and they should "cherish the ground she walks on".

The defendant eventually asked the victim if she had Snapchat and advised he "hated talking on insta (Instagram) where a convo (conversation) can be screenshotted."

In July last year, the defendant expressed that he really liked the victim and asked when she "was legal".

In that same month, the victim disclosed the grooming behaviours of the defendant to a school guidance officer, who reported it to police.

Throughout the social media conversation, the defendant offered the child $100 for nude photos and $5000 to sleep with him.

The conversation continued with the defendant asking the victim if she would let him "eat her p***y" and suck her "mint ti***es".

In May, detectives from the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch attended a residence in the Gladstone region and spoke with the defendant.

He accompanied detectives to the Gladstone Police Station where he took part in an interview.

At the conclusion of the interview, the man was arrested.

Magistrate Ross Woodford made note of the defendant's four-page Queensland criminal history.

"This is a serious offence and it does call for a period of imprisonment," Mr Woodford said.

"You are a low risk of reoffending due to the fact you have no like offences or sexual offences and your history is very limited.

"There was no intention to meet up with the child while the texting was going on and it appears to be an isolated incident."

The defendant received a nine-month jail sentence which was wholly suspended for 18 months.