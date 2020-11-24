Gladys slammed after admitting COVID fail

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confessed she did not isolate while waiting for her COVID-19 test result on Tuesday last week.

Speaking to the Today show, the Premier agreed she "should have closed her door" at State Parliament but "she didn't".

"In hindsight I should have closed my door and not had anything to do with anybody for 90 minutes but I didn't because it all happened so fast and it was budget day," she said.

"I thought I was doing the right thing because I was being overly cautious."

"I can't tell you what I did in that time because I can't remember but I'm sure I did leave my door open so people could come in and out."

Ms Berejiklian was forced to defend herself after she came under fire from the Opposition for undermining the public health guidelines which states anyone who receives a test for COVID-19 must isolated until they receive their negative result.

The Premier had previously remained tight-lipped about whether or not she continued to work. But she told Karl Stefanovic she couldn't recall how many meetings she had that day or how many people - if any - came in and out of her office.

"They are the facts," she said.

Speaking to 2GB's Ben Fordham on Tuesday morning, Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the Premer had a strained voice from parliament and had a "rapid test" where the result was returned to her in two hours.

Earlier Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres defended the Premier, claiming she had not shown any symptoms and had "done the right thing", he told ABC's Hamish McDonald.

"The key point here is she has gone and taken a precautionary test, but she's not exhibiting any symptoms. I don't think she's put anyone at risk here," he said.

A statement from the Premier's spokesman said: "At no stage did the Premier have COVID-19 symptoms, and therefore did not require a test.

"However, as the Premier began losing her voice, she took a precautionary test.

"Given her role, the test was administered late in the afternoon in her office. A rapid negative result was returned in around two hours."

The Daily Telegraph reports that on the day of the test Ms Berejiklian attended Question Time which runs from 2.15pm to 3pm. Hansard records show the Premier then voted in parliament shortly after 5.30pm.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay said the Premier had shown "an extraordinary lack of judgment."

"Instead of isolating … she attended a number of meetings at parliament," she said on Twitter. "This is in direct conflict with @NSWHealth advice".

She then fronted the media the following day with a noticeably croaky voice, where told reporters she had received a negative COVID-19 test overnight.

