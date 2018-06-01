GLAM CAMPING COMES TO LAKE

GOING GLAMPING: The serenity of Elanda Point will soon be able to be enjoyed from luxury tents.

GOING GLAMPING: The serenity of Elanda Point will soon be able to be enjoyed from luxury tents. Keith_Hamlyn

A NOOSA tour operator is offering the world the taste of glamping with the Habitat Noosa soon to open its lakeside luxury tent flaps from $290 per night.

And this Elanda Point major makeover by The Discovery Group comes with a bar and its own specially brewed craft beer from an on-site micro brewery.

And while not everyone is excited about the prospect of luxury relaxation in a private campground that is a doorway to the Noosa Everglades, the main initial online reaction is to say "bring it on”.

Discovery operator Wade Batty said yesterday he hoped to have the glamping available and all the upgrades completed for the July school holidays.

Mr Batty said the glamping tents were "fantastic”.

"We're delighted, it's come up better than we thought,” Mr Batty said.

He has previously outlined his vision for the revamped camp ground.

"The re-development of Elanda Point into a world class eco-tourism facility will deliver far-reaching benefits across a broad spectrum of the local community,” he said.

"Importantly, it will generate significant opportunities for residents and other businesses in the hinterland communities.”

Ken Campbell from the Noosa Community Notice Board said he could not think of anyone better than Discovery to "provide and deliver a fantastic opportunity for the surrounding communities”.

"Remember The Discovery Group have been a successful local business for a very long time. I expect nothing but the best,” Mr Campbell said.

But long-time Elanda Point camper Josh Fletcher is one critic.

"This was the last natural, waterside campground left on the Sunshine Coast area that has easy access for everyone,” Mr Fletcher said.

"Now with its glamped up image it has lost its true natural wonder.”

However Davina Eaton said this campground is just a revamp of one of the existing campsites.

"Nothing has been cleared to make way for it.”

The Noosa Habitat website said the Elanda Point Everglades eco camp is being transformed into Queensland's "most exciting eco-tourism product”.

"Our much-loved camping ground on 65 acres of natural bushland (previously known as Elanda Point Education Centre and Adventure Park) has undergone extensive revitalisation to provide on-site cabin, camping, motorhome and glamping accommodation, along with renovated amenities.”

New facilities and upgrades include:

Regenerating native vegetation, swales for water drainage and removing fences that endanger native wildlife

Improving amenities - including new toilets and showers, renovated camp-kitchen facilities and on-site services

Group and education centre upgrades

Cafe, bar and bistro

Glamping tents with lake views