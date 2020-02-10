Glamorous Bay model on drug charges

A HERVEY BAY model admits she needs to clean up her act or risk swapping the glamour of photo shoots for a jail cell and prison uniform.

Taliesha Catherine Kilgour pleaded guilty on Thursday to being in possession of marijuana, a smoking utensil and buprenorphine.

Buprenorphine is used to treat opioid use disorder and severe pain.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sonia Edwards said the 25-year-old was pulled over while driving on December 11.

"Her vehicle was intercepted and searched, with officers finding drugs and the smoking utensil," Sgt Edwards said.

The marijuana was found in two sealed plastic bags.

One was located in a cigarette packet and the other in Kilgour's pants pocket.

"She told officers the marijuana was for her own use," Sgt Edwards explained.

In relation to the second charge, Kilgour admitted she did not have a prescription for the buprenorphine.

Police sought a forfeiture order for the smoking utensil.

Sgt Edwards handed up a criminal history with five drug-related entries.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge heard Kilgour moved back to Hervey Bay to help care for her grandmother.

Defence lawyer Lesley Powell said her client co-operated fully with police during the search of the vehicle.

Ms Powell said Kilgour had worked in hospitality but was unemployed at the moment.

"She is normally industrious by working as a model on the side," Ms Powell said.

Ms Powell said Kilgour understood she was reaching a point where the courts might have no option but to impose terms of imprisonment.

"I ask that you take into account that she has sought assistance from her doctor and has a referral to AODS," Ms Powell said.

She told Mr Guttridge Kilgour was on the "tail end" of a probation order and was instructed by Kilgour that her performance had been "exemplary."

She requested Mr Guttridge consider another probation order.

The magistrate adjourned the matter and ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation office.

Depending on the contents of the report, Mr Guttridge suggested probation with community service could be an option.

Kilgour will learn her fate on March 5.

Bail was enlarged.