Glasgow’s misconduct investigation not done yet

Councillor Conduct Tribunal respond to the matter of former Noosa councillor and reality TV star Jess Glasgow

His name badge is long gone from the Noosa Council door, and his days on reality TV are far behind him, but the record-number of complaints against former councillor Jess Glasgow are still to be finalised.

Or are they?

Angie Kent meets fellow Sunshine Coast local Jess Glasgow in the first episode of The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Complaints against the former Noosa councillor are still to be finalised after official investigations commenced into his actions on The Bachelorette show from October 2019.

According to Kathleen Florian from the Office of Independent Assessor (OIA), the single issue relating to then councillor Glasgow generated 130 complaints.

They contributed to Noosa’s unenviable title as the council with the highest number of complaints in southeast Queensland for the past financial year.

However, as far as the man himself was concerned, the matter was finalised.

“I received an email saying the matter had been chucked out,” Mr Glasgow said.

Former councillor Jess Glasgow apologise to concerned Noosa resident and womens rights advocate Chris outside Noosa Council Chambers after his appearance on The Bachelorette. Photo Lachie Millard

In a statement on October 11, 2019, the assessor confirmed “the complaints against Noosa Shire Councillor Jess Glasgow had been assessed as misconduct and has commenced an investigation”.

“The Office assessed the councillor’s actions as misconduct rather than the lower level of inappropriate conduct (Breach of the Councillor Code of Conduct),” Ms Florian said.

“The complaints will be investigated as a ‘Breach of the Trust placed in the Councillor’ on the basis of his statutory responsibility to provide high quality leadership to the local government and the community.”

The Councillor Conduct Tribunal this week confirmed an allegation of misconduct regarding Cr Glasgow was received on April 13 from the Office of the Independent Assessor.

The tribunal said it was currently working through a backlog of matters.

It confirmed there were currently 38 misconduct matters to be heard in order of receipt.

The matter of Mr Glasgow was number 23 on this list.

Mr Glasgow was not losing any sleep over the matter which happened close to a year ago.

“There was nothing in it – it was just a TV show,” he said.

“I was there to make drama and boy, didn’t I do it.”