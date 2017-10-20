Glitter strip sewer pipes to be cleaned

PIPE DOWN: Noosa sewerage pipes will be cleaned to prepare for "extra flushes”.

HASTINGS St will have its sewerage pipes brushed and flushed to prepare for the great influx of waste expected during peak tourism season.

The procedure will cause traffic disruptions while being performed next week.

Unitywater crews will be in Hastings St between Noosa Dr and Claude Batten Dr on Tuesday to Thursday to undertake sewer main cleaning and inspection.

Visitors and motorists should expect traffic delays, especially on Tuesday from 7am into the afternoon, when traffic on the northern lane of Hastings St will be disrupted.

If necessary, cleaning works and traffic disruption will continue into Wednesday.

Unitywater executive manager customer delivery Rob Dowling said the cleaning was preventative maintenance to prepare Noosa Heads for the influx of thousands of visitors expected during the Noosa Triathlon and the Christmas holiday season.

"We want to make sure that the sewerage network is in top operating condition for the peak times to handle all those extra flushes,” Mr Dowling said.

"To find a date and time for the works that's least disruptive for visitors and businesses, we've consulted with Hastings Street Association, hotels and council.

"They've been very supportive and we thank them.”