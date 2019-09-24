Menu
Login
Politics

Global average temperature hits new record

24th Sep 2019 7:42 AM

 

The global average temperature is set to rise to at least 1.2 to 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next five years, a World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) official says.

"Basically we are on track to reach at least 1.2-1.3 degrees Celsius (above pre-industrial levels) over the next five years," said Omar Baddour, WMO senior scientific officer, in response to a Reuters question on Monday.

The comments came after the UN agency released a report on Sunday showing that the period from 2015-2019 is set to be the warmest five-year period on record, rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius over 2011-2015.

 

More Stories

Show More
climate climate change editors picks global average temperature record temperatures weather

Top Stories

    The business mentor’s bible

    The business mentor’s bible

    News Noosa businessman has the process down to a fine art and he shares his expertise in a new book, launching at The J next month.

    RSL Rock’n through the Ages

    RSL Rock’n through the Ages

    News Dry Those Tears — Here Come the Wonder Years

    Ban on shark nets boost for campaign

    Ban on shark nets boost for campaign

    News Legal shark net win boosts Noosa ban campaign

    ‘Once in a lifetime’ fire event

    ‘Once in a lifetime’ fire event

    News Noosa mayor thanks emergency responders after massive fire effort