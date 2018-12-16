Global holster step

HUSBAND and wife team Ben Nothling and Natalie Miller have been designing and producing footwear collectively for 30 years.

Their initial success with the holster brand came after setting the global trend in diamonte jelly sandals, now sold in more than 65 countries and 2500 stores worldwide. These include Selfridges (UK), Takashimaya and Isetan in Asia, David Jones in Australia and most recently at the 25th holster Thailand store inside the "mother of all malls”, Iconsiam.

holster Thailand director Lldarin credited the growth success of the brand to its innovation, consistency, quality and product development.

"holster's style and colours, comfort, affordability and commitment to producing ethical vegan-friendly footwear are what appeal to all ages worldwide,” Lldarin said.

With its spring/summer 2018 collection, 'Inspire', holster combines an array of rose gold, pewter, white, silver and gold across a range of sandals, espadrilles, supportive EVA foam podiatry slides and chic sneakers.

Noosa locals have the added advantage of in-store shopping at holster's flagship boutique in Noosaville.

This festive season, ladies, girls and boys can fill their Santa sacks with footwear from the new collection, or choose sale styles for affordability.

With more than 100 styles to 'shoes' from, it's the ideal spot to stock up on summer beachbag essentials.

Visit holster at 6/55 Gateway Drive or online at www.holsterfashion.com.