Global push earns award for Sunshine Beach High

HIGH ACHIEVERS: It was a night to remember as Sunshine Beach State High receives and outstanding education award. Contributed

A NOOSA school has taken out a major honour in Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools in Brisbane.

Education Minister Grace Grace congratulated winners of Queensland's most prestigious education awards, "recognising excellence in teaching practice in our state schools, as well as celebrating and rewarding the role of our teachers and principals”.

Sunshine Beach State High School was presented with the Education Queensland International Showcase Award for Excellence in Global Engagement for its Creating Global Citizens program.

Ms Grace said Sunshine Beach High was inspiring "students to participate in global projects and collaborating across cultures by using digital technologies”.

Ms Grace said Sunshine and 10 other major winning schools were achieving outstanding education outcomes and are "continually searching for new ways to engage and educate young Queenslanders”.

The award recipients share in more than $540,000 in development grants as part of State Education Week that also celebrated World Teachers' Day.

"These winners and finalists can be proud of their achievements and the positive impact they're having on the state's education system.

The school's Facebook post was quickly greeted by 20 comments of congratulation.

"We are so proud to win this prestigious award on International Teachers' Day,” the school post said.

"We love our school, and the school community that we have all collaboratively worked to create.

"Thank you to all teachers, parents, students and the wider school community that make us who we are. Wahooo!”

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton said the more than 120 submissions from across the state were received and SBSHS's effort was "an outstanding collaboration between teachers and students - we are super proud”.

The school has adopted the New Pedagogies for Deep Learning, a global initiative launched by leading education reform authority Michael Fullan.

"Our school is one of a thousand schools worldwide sharing best practice in how to prepare and equip our students for the future.

"Through this global partnership, SBSHS will be working together with other schools to explore the challenge of designing relevant and authentic teaching and learning experiences that better prepares students for the world around them.”

At the heart of NPDL are the 21st century skills of creativity, citizenship, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and character, known as the 6Cs.